Assam CM meets Amit Shah, others in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Miniter of Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among other leaders separately in different meetings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:46 IST
Assam CM with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy among other leaders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Miniter of Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among other leaders separately in different meetings. This is the second time in the day that Assam Chief Minister met Amit Shah. Both the meetings with the Union Home Minister were held at the Parliament.

"Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa, along with MPs from the State called on the Minister Sri @kishanreddybjp at New Delhi, today. Minister held deliberations on various matters with the delegation led by CM," Office of G Kishan Reddy tweeted. In meeting with Union Health Minister, they discussed ways on enhancing the health infrastructure of Assam and about the expansion of Namrup Fertilizer plant.

"Met Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @HimantaBiswa ji today. We had a deliberation on ways to enhance health infrastructure in the state for the welfare of the people. Also spoke about the expansion of Namrup Fertilizer Plant in Assam," Mandaviya tweeted. Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

Sarma and the Prime Minister discussed Assam's journey to scale up developments in the state. The Chief Minister also briefed him about Bodo peace process, measures to curb illegal drugs trafficking, and implementation of various central schemes in the state. "Today I called on PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our Government has been working to steer and scale-up Assam's development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs and implementation of various central schemes," Assam Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

