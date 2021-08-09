14 landmines recovered in Dalma forest

Security personnel recovered 14 landmines in Dalma forest near here planted by outlawed CPI(Maoists) to harm those engaged in anti-naxal operation, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The security personnel comprising district armed police force and CRPF had launched a massive search operation and recovered the explosives weighing six to eight kg each, he said.

''We have information that the landmines were planted in Dalma forest, about 25 km from here, to harm security personnel engaged in anti-naxal operation in East Singhbhum district'', said Senior Superintendent of Police, M Tamil Vanan.

The search operation was carried out on Saturday and after finding the landmines the bomb disposal squad of CRPF defused them in the forest, the SSP said.

