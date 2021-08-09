The suspected killer of a priest in France has handed himself in - source
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:53 IST
The suspected killer of a catholic priest in the Vendee region of western France has handed himself in, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The source also said the suspected murderer is of Rwandan nationality and that he was involved in a 2020 arson attack on Nantes cathedral, a major city in western France.
