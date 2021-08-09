Left Menu

Scribes prevent man, 2 sons from self-immolation

PTI | Erode | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:56 IST
Erode (TN), Aug 9 (PTI): A 35-year-old employee of a fish-selling unit and his two sons tried to set themselves ablaze at the Collectorate here on Monday but were stopped by two journalists, police said.

The reason behind the extreme step was reportedly due to inaction on a pending petition seeking intervention of the Collector in a family dispute, the police said.

The employee had sought a reunion of his family after his wife walked out on him and their two children, aged between four and five, they said.

The 35-year-old man poured kerosene on himself and his two sons, and was about to light a match-stick when the scribes grabbed it thereby preventing self-immolation, the police said.

On seeing the commotion, policemen rushed and took the man and his sons to a police station for enquiry.

