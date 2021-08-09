Left Menu

Catholic priest killed in western France, suspect hands himself in - source

The priest's body was found in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, Vendee region. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would travel to the area. "All my support to Catholics in our country after the dramatic killing of a priest in the Vendee.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:58 IST
A Catholic priest has been killed in western France and a suspect has handed himself into police, a source familiar with the investigation said.

The source said the suspect was of Rwandan nationality and had been involved in an arson attack on Nantes cathedral in 2020. The priest's body was found in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, Vendee region.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would travel to the area. "All my support to Catholics in our country after the dramatic killing of a priest in the Vendee. I'm headed there," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

