4 killed in separate road accidents in J&K

Four people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

A Jammu-bound car collided head-on with a truck inside Nashri tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, briefly disrupting traffic, police said.

The accident took place at around 12.35 pm and left another person injured while affecting traffic on the highway for nearly an hour, they said.

In a sperate incident, a mother-son duo was killed in a head-on collision between two private vehicles in Rajbagh area in Kathua district, police said.

Eight people injured in the accident that occurred around noon were taken to Government Medical College, Kathua, where Darshan Kumar (45) and his mother Kamlesh Rani (75) were declared brought dead, police said.

