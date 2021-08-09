Belarus' Lukashenko says ready for talks with West
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was inviting Western nations to a negotiations table instead of escalating the sanctions war.
At the same time, he dismissed fresh sanctions by Britain on Monday, saying London could "choke on them".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Britain
- London
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh meets Belarusian counterpart on sidelines of SCO in Dushanbe
Rajnath holds bilateral talks with his Belarusian counterpart in Dushanbe
Biden meets with Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya
Biden 'honored' to meet Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya
Biden meets with Belarusian opposition leader Tsihanouskaya