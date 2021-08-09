Left Menu

Maha: Man caught selling COVID-19 vaccine doses illegally in Aurangabad

The man has been detained and the process of registering a case was underway, while probe had begun to find out from where he sourced these vials, Sawant added.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:38 IST
Maha: Man caught selling COVID-19 vaccine doses illegally in Aurangabad
A person attached to the state health department was detained on Monday for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine doses illegally in Sajapur area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said.

The man was selling these doses in a room some 20-25 kilometres away from Waluj primary health centre and he was held following a tip-off, an official said.

''We have seized an empty bottle of Covishield vaccine as well as fresh and used syringes. We have found a list of 10 people who he gave doses to. Our probe has found he would contact labour contractors in the industrial area here promising to get their people vaccinated for a sum of Rs 300 each,'' Inspector Madhukar Sawant of MIDC Waluj police station told PTI.

The man has been detained and the process of registering a case was underway, while probe had begun to find out from where he sourced these vials, Sawant added.

