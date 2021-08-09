Left Menu

2 women held for assaulting team on Covid duty in Delhi

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a team engaged in issuing challans to violators of COVID-19 guidelines near Peeragarhi Metro station here, police said on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Parvinder Singh said, Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, obstructing a public servant from performing duty and violating DDMA guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:44 IST
2 women held for assaulting team on Covid duty in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a team engaged in issuing challans to violators of COVID-19 guidelines near Peeragarhi Metro station here, police said on Monday. One of the woman was asked to pay challan for not wearing a face masks following which the two accused assaulted the team members, they said. According to the police, Anand, a librarian posted at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tikri Kalan and presently attached with office of SDM, Punjabi Bagh, reported that on August 6, he along with a teacher -- Ajmer Singh -- and a civil defence staff were on Covid duty near Peeragarhi Metro station. They stopped a woman on a two-wheeler for not wearing mask and asked her to pay challan. However, instead of paying, the woman called her employer and they assaulted the team, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, ''Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, obstructing a public servant from performing duty and violating DDMA guidelines. ''Other relevant sections of Epidemic and Diaster Management Act have also been added.'' Both the accused woman have been arrested in the case, he said. Police said Rs 2,000 is the challan amount to be paid for mask violation in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021