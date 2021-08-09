Rwandan immigrant suspected of killing French priest providing him shelter

A Rwandan immigrant walked into a police station in western France on Monday and said he had murdered a Catholic priest, a source close to the investigation said. Police found the body of the priest shortly afterwards in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, Vendee region.

The source said the suspect had been involved in an arson attack on Nantes cathedral in 2020. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would travel to the area.

Advertisement

"All my support to Catholics in our country after the dramatic killing of a priest in the Vendee. I'm headed there," Darmanin wrote on Twitter. Senator Bruno Retailleau, who represents the Vendee region, identified the victim as Olivier Maire. He said the local Catholic church had been housing the Rwandan man.

"Deeply shocked by the terrible murder of a priest who had taken his murderer into his care," Retailleau said on Twitter. "What was this man still doing in France?" the senator asked.

French immigration authorities ordered the Rwandan national to leave France in 2019, but he remained. He was under formal investigation over a blaze in July 2020 that engulfed the inside of the 15th-century cathedral in Nantes, destroying a grand organ, stained-glass windows and a painting.

At the time of the fire, he was volunteering in the local diocese. In an act of compassion, the priest gave shelter to the 40-year-old Rwandan while he remained under investigation. "I'm distraught," said one parishioner who gave her name us Bernadette. "Just yesterday, I saw the priest give an organ concert at the church of Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)