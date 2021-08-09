2 killed as car collides with stationary tractor-trolley in UP’s Bulandshahr

Two people were killed and as many seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Jitu (21), a resident of Sahibabad, and Ajit (38), hailing from Badaun died on the spot, while Anita (38) and Neelam (12), who is Jitu's cousin, were seriously injured in the accident that occurred near Sunai ki Painth village in Anoopshahr area, they said.

Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem while the injured were hospitalsied. According to police, the four were on their way to Ujhani from Sahibabad and it is suspected that the driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to the accident.

