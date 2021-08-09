U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget plan

A $3.5 trillion budget plan unveiled by U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday calls for tax credits and grants to encourage "clean energy" manufacturing and transportation, while also making significant changes to immigration and education policies, according to congressional documents.

The proposed budget resolution is intended to carry out President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" initiative. Democrats are aiming to debate and pass this non-binding resolution in coming days, which would serve as a framework for more detailed, binding legislation later this year.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)