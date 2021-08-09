Left Menu

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Greg Willis
A $3.5 trillion budget plan unveiled by U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday calls for tax credits and grants to encourage "clean energy" manufacturing and transportation, while also making significant changes to immigration and education policies, according to congressional documents.

The proposed budget resolution is intended to carry out President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" initiative. Democrats are aiming to debate and pass this non-binding resolution in coming days, which would serve as a framework for more detailed, binding legislation later this year.

