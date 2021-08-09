Left Menu

I-Day: Noida top cop gets on ground with commandoes to review security preparation

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:38 IST
Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh along with the 'Pinaka' personnel, a specially-trained unit of commandoes, Monday reviewed the security preparedness at a key metro station here amid the heightened alert in view of the Independence Day, officials said.

The city's top cop was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Love Kumar, Noida DCP Rajesh S and additional DCP Ranvijay Singh as they inspected Botanical Garden metro station, an interchange point for Delhi-Noida passengers with a high footfall.

''The police commissioner directed the security personnel deployed at the metro station to be extra cautious and vigilant in view of the Independence Day. He told them to flag any unusual activity or suspicious object to the local police in order to prevent a mishap,'' a police spokesperson said.

During the inspection, the police commissioner went around the metro station premises as he did inside the office areas and checked functioning of the CCTV cameras and other security apparatus installed there, the official said.

The security team also carried out an inspection briefly in a metro train that halted at the station with passengers on board, according to officials. Police vigilance has been stepped across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, because of potential threat to law and order, especially at public places, ahead of August 15.

