Manhole mishap; body of missing worker traced

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:39 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI): The body of a labourer, who was feared dead and washed away while cleaning a manhole in Vanasthalipuram area here on August 3, was traced on Monday after intensive search operations, police said.

Two workers had entered the manhole on Tuesday night and one died and his body was retrieved that day itself while another was feared dead even as rescue operations were carried out to locate him.

The body of the second worker was recovered one km from the site in another manhole by aGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers.

The labourer's widow identified the body, a senior police official told PTI.

The two workers were engaged to carry out desilting works by a contractor and had reportedly been asked to enter the manhole at night.

