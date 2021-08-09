Farmers in Uttarakhand receive Rs 176.46 cr under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

A total of Rs 176.46 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of 8.82 lakh farmers in Uttarakhand on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released another instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for 9.75 crore beneficiaries of the scheme across the country.

Through videoconferencing, Modi also spoke to mushroom producer from Tehri district Sushant Uniyal who told the PM about how he was getting the benefits of the central schemes and how he was involving residents of neighbouring villages in mushroom farming.

Wishing him all the best for his efforts, the prime minister said his success indicates gradual reversal of an old saying in Uttarakhand quoted in the context of migration that the ''youth and water of the hills do not come to the help of the hills'' (Pahad ka pani aur pahad ki jawani pahad ke kaam nahin aate).

Big changes are certain if the youth begin farming, the prime minister said. The government's effort is to narrow the gap between rural and urban areas in terms of availability of facilities, he said adding that farming in the country needs to be given a new direction.

