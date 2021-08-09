DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 9

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Advertisement

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, AUGUST 9 ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a videoconference in the framework of the U.N.

** AMSTERDAM - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks about the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the Netherlands. - 1730 GMT EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021 (To Aug 30)

Vientiane - Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse will pay an official visit to Laos (to Aug.10). NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on maritime security.

NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 76th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

** LANZAROTE, Spain - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meets Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres in Lanzarote - 0800 GMT ** RABAT - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visits Morocco (to August 12).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 MALAYSIA - OECD Economic Surveys: Malaysia 2021. Zambia - Presidential election.

Zambia - Zambian National Assembly election. GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 74th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 76th Anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 74th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN – 215th Anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Food Security Ministers' Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 ** BRUSSELS - European Union home affairs ministers discuss a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to EU member state Lithuania at an extraordinary meeting. - 1200 GMT

OSLO - NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg speaks during digital event organised by Norwegian Institute of International Affairs - 1100 GMT. NEW YORK, United States - Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will preside over meetings on peacekeeping and counter-terrorism at the UN Security Council.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 29th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 8th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 32nd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 30th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 209th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 77th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

JERUSALEM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Israel (to August 30). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 30 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at White House to discuss Ukraine's sovereignty and energy issues. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 PALESTINE - Palestinians hold National Council Elections

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 BRUNEI DARUSSALAM - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Taskforce Meeting (ASEAN+3 TF) (to September 2).

KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU defence ministers (to Sept 2). NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 17th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his third state of the union address. VENICE, Italy - 78th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 11).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 KRANJ, Slovenia - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To Sept. 3) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany - 49th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of EU economy and finance affairs ministers. INDIA/BANGLADESH – 10th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 BRUNEI - 53rd ASEAN Economic Ministers(AEM) Meeting. TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2021 (to Sept 18).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - 13th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam Economic Ministers’ Meeting. SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton International Boat Show 2021 (to Sept 19). KRANJ, Slovenia – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept 11) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

UNITED STATES – 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia (to Sept 15). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 NORWAY - Norwegian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 200th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 200th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA – 200th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 200th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA – 200th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 RUSSIA - Russia hold parliament election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Woman in Economy Forum. VIENNA - IAEA 65th General Conference (to Sept 24). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 NEW YORK – United Nations General Assembly, General debate, seventy-sixth session (to Sept. 27). KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU transport and energy ministers (to Sep. 23) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ISLE OF MAN - Isle of Man House of Keys Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 48th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ICELAND - Icelandic Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 BERLIN - Berlin holds state elections

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds local elections. PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti to hold first round of presidential elections. GERMANY - German Federal Diet Election. BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUNEI - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 61st year of independence.

CHINA – 72nd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

GUINEA – 63rd anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Oct. 5) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss EU recovery plans, G20 and IMF meetings, banking union, fiscal policy – 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 10th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

LJUBLJANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

MOSCOW - 15th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

IRAQ - Election for Iraqi Council of Representatives GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

FIJI – 51st anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 19th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 11th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

GLOBAL - World sight day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15 Washington, D.C – G20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting (to Oct. 16). GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 10th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 10th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (to Oct. 22) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Finance Ministers Meeting

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)