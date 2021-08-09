Telangana High Court Judge Justice Keshava Rao passes away

(Eds: Updating with CJI's, Telangana Governor's condolence messages) Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): A sitting Judge of Telangana High Court died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday, official and hospital sources said.

Justice P Keshava Rao (60), who was admitted to the hospital a week ago was undergoing treatment for brain tumour and other ailments, they said.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were among those who mourned the death of Justice Keshava Rao.

Justice N V Ramana, in a condolence message, said: ''I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Justice P Keshava Rao garu. I have personally known him as a diligent and compassionate Judge.

In his 35-year-long association with the legal profession in diverse capacities, Justice Keshava Rao contributed immensely in promoting the cause of justice, the CJI said.

Justice Keshava Raos services will be sorely missed by the judicial fraternity in general and the High Court of Telangana in particular, he saidand conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed deep shock at the untimely passing away of Justice Keshava Rao, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

Mourning the death of Justice Keshava Rao, the Governor conveyed her condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

She said Justice Keshava Rao was known for his knowledge and services rendered in the field of judiciary.

In his death, the country and especially Telangana lost a great legal luminary, the Governor said.

The Chief Minister recalled the legal services rendered by Justice Keshava Rao to the poor as a Judge, a release from CMO said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct the last rites of the judge with full state honours.

Work in the High Court and Subordinate Courts in Telangana remained suspended for Monday on account of the death of Justice Keshava Rao.

Justice Keshava Rao secured a Law degree from Kakatiya University in 1986 and enrolled as a Member on the rolls of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in April 1986.

He practised in various branches of law which include Constitutional, Civil, Criminal and Election matters.

He represented the undivided Andhra Pradesh as a Government Pleader.

In March 2010, he was appointed as Special Standing Counsel for CBI (Special Public Prosecutor) and continued on the post till April 2016.

He was elevated to the Bench as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed charge in September 2017.

