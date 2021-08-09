Indonesia eases some COVID-19 curbs in areas where cases decline

Indonesia will extend "level 4" mobility restrictions in several areas of Java and Bali until Aug. 16, but will ease them in other places on those islands where COVID-19 cases have dropped, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

Outside of Java and Bali, those restrictions - the strictest in the government's scale - will be extended until Aug. 23, coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto said.

In Jakarta, there are plans to open malls with 25% of capacity for vaccinated people.

