'We want to make country TB-free by 2025': Health Minister Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the government aims to make the country tuberculosis (TB) free by the year 2025.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:09 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaking at the Parliament House. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the government aims to make the country tuberculosis (TB) free by the year 2025. While speaking at Parliament House, Mandaviya said an awareness drive was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to make India TB-free by 2025.

"We want to make this country TB-free by 2025. We had never linked health with development. Under PM Modi's leadership, the definition of health has been comprehensive. In the coming days, India will achieve its target of making the health sector more robust," said Mandaviya. Apart from Mandaviya, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he expected elected representatives to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease.

"Time has come to end deadly diseases in this country. We need to make collective efforts to win against TB. Poverty and malnutrition are two main reasons for TB. Elected representatives need to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease," said Birla. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu turning his focus to the gravity of the disease suggested, "If all the local, central, and state governments, MPs, and officials join together and make it a people's movement, it won't be difficult to eliminate TB by 2025. The average life expectancy has increased to 69.4 years, which was 35 years in 1950." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

