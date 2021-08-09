Left Menu

U.S., Keysight Technologies settle alleged export violations -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:29 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday said it had concluded a $6.6 million settlement with Keysight Technologies Inc over alleged export violations of unauthorized radar-related software.

"The Department of State and Keysight have reached an agreement ... to address alleged unauthorized exports of technical data, and in this case, software used for testing radar equipment on fixed or mobile platforms," it said in a statement.

