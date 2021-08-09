Left Menu

J-K DGP visits family of cop killed in militant attack

Some local elders and youth also met the DGP and praised the deceased constable for his peoples friendly conduct and helping nature to everyone.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday visited the family of Constable Nissar Ahmad Wagay who was killed in a militant attack.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Sunil Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar and other senior police officers, a police spokesman said.

The DGP expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul who gave supreme sacrifice of his life while on duty, he said.

Wagay was killed while two others sustained injuries on Saturday in a militant attack on a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

While interacting with the family, Singh said the whole ‘police pariwar’ stands with them and shares their grief and sorrow. The DGP assured that every support would be provided to the family.

The spokesman said Wagay has left behind old parents, an unemployed brother and two elder sisters who are of marriageable age and the policeman was preparing for their marriage.

''The DGP consoled the bereaved family and said that JKP Pariwar would be there to shoulder the responsibility and all required support shall be extended,” the spokesman said.

''Some local elders and youth also met the DGP and praised the deceased constable for his people's friendly conduct and helping nature to everyone. They also requested the DGP to provide help to the family as the martyred constable was only earning a hand in the family,'' he said.

