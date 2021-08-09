Two women held for attacking officials on COVID duty
Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting Civil Defence officials when they were on duty in issuing challans to COVID-19 violaters at Peeragarhi Metro station, police said on Monday.
Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting Civil Defence officials when they were on duty in issuing challans to COVID-19 violaters at Peeragarhi Metro station, police said on Monday. According to the Delhi Police, Civil Defence officials, Anand and Ajmer Singh, were deployed at Peeragarhi Metro station on COVID duty.
Sadhna, one of the violators, came on scooty without wearing the mask. The woman was stopped by the officers and asked to pay a penalty for violating the COVID norms. Later, the woman called Meenu, who arrived and attacked the officials. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 186, 188, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
