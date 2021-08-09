Left Menu

Two women held for attacking officials on COVID duty

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting Civil Defence officials when they were on duty in issuing challans to COVID-19 violaters at Peeragarhi Metro station, police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:44 IST
Two women held for attacking officials on COVID duty
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting Civil Defence officials when they were on duty in issuing challans to COVID-19 violaters at Peeragarhi Metro station, police said on Monday. According to the Delhi Police, Civil Defence officials, Anand and Ajmer Singh, were deployed at Peeragarhi Metro station on COVID duty.

Sadhna, one of the violators, came on scooty without wearing the mask. The woman was stopped by the officers and asked to pay a penalty for violating the COVID norms. Later, the woman called Meenu, who arrived and attacked the officials. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 186, 188, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021