Left Menu

Foreign nationals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in India: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday allowed the foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on the CoWin portal to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:53 IST
Foreign nationals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in India: Centre
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday allowed the foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on the CoWin portal to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The foreign nationals can use their passport as identity proof for the purpose of registration on the CoWin portal, the ministry informed.

"A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," the ministry stated. Further, it added, "This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of COVID-19 virus."

India has administered over 51 crore vaccine doses across the country, as on August 9, the ministry informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021