Canada imposes new sanctions on Belarus, targets financial sector
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarus on Monday to protest against what it called the "gross and systematic violations of human rights" under President Alexander Lukashenko.
Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement that Ottawa would target transferable securities and money market instruments, debt financing, insurance and reinsurance, petroleum products and potassium chloride products. Earlier in the day Britain announced similar measures.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Marc Garneau
- Canada
- Ottawa
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Hockey-Britain lose against Germany in women's tournament
Olympics-Hockey-Germany win against Britain in women's tournament
Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier
Olympics-Taekwondo-Britain's Jones says family absence affected her
Olympics-Taekwondo-Britain's Jones says family absence affected her