Canada imposes new sanctions on Belarus, targets financial sector

Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarus on Monday to protest against what it called the "gross and systematic violations of human rights" under President Alexander Lukashenko.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement that Ottawa would target transferable securities and money market instruments, debt financing, insurance and reinsurance, petroleum products and potassium chloride products. Earlier in the day Britain announced similar measures.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)