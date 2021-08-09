Left Menu

Nine-year-old girl's rape, murder: Court sends four people to police custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:04 IST
Nine-year-old girl's rape, murder: Court sends four people to police custody
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court on Monday sent a priest and three others, arrested for alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi earlier this month, to three day police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar handed over the accused to police after it said their custodial interrogation was required as certain new information has come to its knowledge.

All the accused were produced before the court from their judicial custody through video conferencing.

The four accuse were identified as Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, and three employees — Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep — who are all known to the girl's mother, said police.

In an application moved before the court, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police sought 5-day remand of the accused to confront them to the witnesses and the evidence.

According to the prosecution, the minor girl was raped, murdered and then cremated without her parents' consent.

The case was recently transferred to the crime branch.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother, who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without family's consent on August 1.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021