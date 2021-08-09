U.S. announces $165 million in new aid for Yemen
The United States has set aside $165 million in new humanitarian assistance for Yemen, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Monday.
The aid will be provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)
