Left Menu

Inmates of drug rehab sexually assaulted in Doon; director, manager arrested

Inmates of a private de-addiction centre here were allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by its manager and subjected to inhuman treatment when they resisted.The director and the manager of the facility were arrested in connection with the case, police said.The matter came to light when four women inmates of the drug rehab locked the director, Vibha Singh, in her chamber and recounted their ordeal to the police on Friday, an official said.Vidyadutt Raturi, the manager of the rehab, allegedly raped the inmates for months after drugging them in collusion with the director.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:17 IST
Inmates of drug rehab sexually assaulted in Doon; director, manager arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inmates of a private de-addiction centre here were allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by its manager and subjected to inhuman treatment when they resisted.

The director and the manager of the facility were arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The matter came to light when four women inmates of the drug rehab locked the director, Vibha Singh, in her chamber and recounted their ordeal to the police on Friday, an official said.

Vidyadutt Raturi, the manager of the rehab, allegedly raped the inmates for months after drugging them in collusion with the director. Inmates who objected used to be beaten up with sticks or made to sit on sharp edged stools or broken bricks for hours as a punishment, the official said.

An FIR was lodged at the Clement Town police station in connection with the case and Singh was arrested.

Raturi was arrested from a hotel on Rishikesh road on Monday, Clement Town police station SHO D S Rautela said.

Raturi was on the run for the last few days and a search was on to nab him. He will now be produced in a local court, the official said.

Three women inmates have complained of sexual assault while one has charged the manager with rape. Both Singh and Raturi had worked at other de-addiction centres in the past.

''We are looking into their antecedents to see if they have a criminal record,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021