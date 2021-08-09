2 cousins found dead in UP village

Two cousins were found dead in a paddy field in a village here on Monday, police said, adding their family members have alleged murder.

The bodies of two Dalit men – Ravindra Gautam (22) and Bhole Gautam (26) – were found in Sapaha Chhat village, almost 35 kilometres from the district headquarters under Patti police station area, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case was on, police said.

Meanwhile, in Ballia, Leader of Opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said the incident was “extremely worrying”.

He attacked the government on the law and order situation in the state, saying: “The atrocities against Dalits have been increasing…nobody is safe in Uttar Pradesh”.

