Suspected killer of French priest unlikely to have had terrorist motive - prosecutor
The Rwandan immigrant suspected of killing a French priest in western France did not seem to have had a terrorist motive, the regional deputy prosecutor said on Monday.
Yannick Le Goater, addressing a news conference, also confirmed that the suspect had been arrested and remained in custody.
