CJI condoles demise of serving Telangana HC judge justice P Keshava Rao

Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana Monday condoled the untimely demise of Justice P Keshava Rao, a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, saying he was a diligent and compassionate judge whose services will be sorely missed.Justice Rao, 60, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was hospitalised around a week ago, reports said.I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Justice P Keshava Rao garu.

09-08-2021
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Monday condoled the “untimely” demise of Justice P Keshava Rao, a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, saying he was a “diligent and compassionate judge” whose services will be sorely missed.

Justice Rao, 60, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was hospitalised around a week ago, reports said.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Justice P Keshava Rao garu. I have personally known him as a diligent and compassionate judge. In his thirty-five year long association with the legal profession in diverse capacities, he has contributed immensely in promoting the cause of justice,” the CJI said in his message. “His services will be sorely missed by the judicial fraternity in general and the High Court of Telangana in particular. My heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, '' Justice Ramana wrote.

Justice Rao was elevated to the Bench as a Judge of the High Court on September 21, 2017.

