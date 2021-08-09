J-K DGP visits family of cop killed in Kulgam terrorist attack

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday visited the family of Police Constable Nissar Ahmad Wagay, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kulgam on August 7. The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Sunil Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, CO IRP 17th Battalion Javid Iqbal and other jurisdictional officers of Anantnag district.

Singh expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul who gave supreme sacrifice of his life while on duty. While interacting with the family of the police constable, he said, "The whole 'Police Pariwar' stands with the family and shares their grief and sorrow."

Advertisement

Wagay was killed in a terrorist attack at a police party in Kulgam on August 7. He is survived by parents, a brother and two sisters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)