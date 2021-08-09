Left Menu

J-K DGP visits family of cop killed in Kulgam terrorist attack

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday visited the family of Police Constable Nissar Ahmad Wagay, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kulgam on August 7.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:40 IST
J-K DGP visits family of cop killed in Kulgam terrorist attack
DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday visited the family of slain Police Constable Nissar Ahmad Wagay.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday visited the family of Police Constable Nissar Ahmad Wagay, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kulgam on August 7. The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Sunil Kumar, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Anantnag Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, CO IRP 17th Battalion Javid Iqbal and other jurisdictional officers of Anantnag district.

Singh expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul who gave supreme sacrifice of his life while on duty. While interacting with the family of the police constable, he said, "The whole 'Police Pariwar' stands with the family and shares their grief and sorrow."

Wagay was killed in a terrorist attack at a police party in Kulgam on August 7. He is survived by parents, a brother and two sisters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021