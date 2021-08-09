Left Menu

SAT delivers split verdict on PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle deal matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:10 IST
SAT delivers split verdict on PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle deal matter
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Monday delivered a split verdict on the tussle between PNB Housing Finance and markets regulator Sebi over the lender's proposed nearly Rs 4,000 crore-deal with Carlyle Group.

The tribunal also said that its interim order passed in June, wherein the PNB Housing Finance was restrained from disclosing the results of shareholders' voting on the deal, would continue.

''In view of the difference of the opinion between the members of the bench ''we direct the interim order dated 21st June, 2021 to continue till further order,'' the tribunal said in an 56-page order.

The proposed transaction has been contested by Sebi over valuation issues and PNB Housing Finance had moved the tribunal against the regulator's directive passed in June.

The two-member bench of Justice Tarun Agarwala and Justice M T Joshi has delivered a split verdict on the matter. This means that the fate of deal remains uncertain for now.

In the interim order issued on June 21, the bench said that no factual dispute exists and only an interpretation of the provisions of the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and Companies Act read with Articles of Association is required to be considered.

There was no immediate comments on the verdict from PNB Housing Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021