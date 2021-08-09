Left Menu

Maoist couple carrying Rs 8 lakhs bounty surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) informed that a Maoist couple having a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) informed that a Maoist couple having a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The couple was involved in various violent crimes including the encounter with Telangana Greyhounds on March 2, 2018, where nine Maoists were neutralised and one police personnel lost his life.

Raju Karam (Area Committee Member), Central Committee protection group Commander of central regional bureau of CPI (Maoist) along with his wife Sunita Karam, a protection group member of the central regional bureau, left the path of violence and surrendered at Superintendent of Police office Bijapur in the presence of CRPF Bijapur, said the CRPF in a statement. Commandant CRPF's 85 battalions and SP Bijapur along with other state police officials were also present at the time when the couple surrendered.

"While the security forces continue to fight the armed Maoist guerrillas, they also exhort the Maoists to give up arms and renounce the path of violence. The Maoists who surrender before the security forces are welcomed into the mainstream with open arms," the CRPF mentioned. These initiatives have made many armed Maoists realise the hollowness of their ideology and also identify the harassment and discrimination they face in their cadres, CRPF further said. (ANI)

