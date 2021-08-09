Maha: Inmate booked for attacking jail staff

An inmate of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan in Thane district was booked for allegedly assaulting staff, an official said on Monday.

Ravindra Bhosle (19) had moved out of his cell on Friday and was not going back despite repeated warnings from jail staff, a Khadakpada police station official said.

He has been charged for assault on public servant performing duty among other offences, he added.

