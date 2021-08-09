Left Menu

AAP alleges corruption in UP Jal Jeevan Mission; BJP minister refutes charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused UP Minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh of corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a charge refuted by the BJP minister.

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he will raise the issue during the Zero Hour in Parliament.

''Dr Mahendra Singh gave the contract of pipe supply worth thousands of crores to a company rejected in eight states, also got water supply at 40 percent higher rate than the standard supply tender,'' the AAP leader alleged.

Mahendra Singh refuted the allegation and called them ''absolutely baseless'' "I want to, as the minister of Uttar Pradesh government, assert that the UP government has not given any tender for supply of pipes,'' the minister said at a press conference in Lucknow.

''Any work in Uttar Pradesh is being done through Engineering Procurement and Construction Mode. And in the EPC, procurement and construction – both are included.

''The UP government cannot force a company to purchase pipes from a certain company. UP is the first state to give a contract of 10 years for operation and maintenance,'' Mahendra Singh told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

