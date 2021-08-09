Left Menu

Two vloggers held for creating ruckus at Kerala RTO

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday arrested two popular vloggers for allegedly obstructing officials at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here.

Libin and Ebin, hailing from Angadikkadavu in the district, allegedly created ruckus in the RTO office after the officials imposed a fine of Rs 52,000 on them for alleged alteration of their vehicle violating the rules.

Citing the violation of rules, the vehicle was recently confiscated by the RTO.

The brothers reached the RTO office on Monday after they were directed by the officials.

Seeing their social media posts against RTO officials' action, many of their followers also reached the spot following which averbal duel erupted between the siblings and officials.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by anRTOoffice employee, the police reached the spot and took them into custody.

After completing all formalities, they were produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand.

While being taken to the court, the duo alleged police treated them like murder accused.PTI COR TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

