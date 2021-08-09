Telangana govt implementing programmes for tribals welfare:CM

The Telangana government is implementing a plethora of programmes for the welfare and development of tribals in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday.

Rao greeted tribals on the occasion of World Tribal Day and described the tribal people as pure people who live as part of nature.

They are the symbols for true affection, love, compassion and other such values, which still exist in human society, a release from the CMO said.

Rao said his government is providing education, medical, drinking water and power supply in tribal hamlets and had also created special medical facilities for them, adding the government was able to prevent the deaths of tribals due to viral fevers.

''The government fulfilled the aspirations of the tribals... our rule in our Thanda (hamlet).The tribal Thandas and Gudems were converted into Gram Panchayats to make the tribals part of self-rule (self-governance).The government had provided them with an opportunity to become sarpanches and be part of the state administration,'' Rao said, according to the release.

Safe and pure drinking water is supplied through Mission Bhagiratha Programme even to the remote Gond Tribal Gudems (small village), he said.

Rao further said for the education of tribal boys and girls, the government had created exclusive Residential Gurukulas and imparting them international level education with all the facilities.

The Chief Minister said forest land survey will be done and the issues regarding the 'Podu' lands would be solved very soon.

Museums are being set up at several places to protect tribal culture, Rao said, adding the government is organising the festivals of Sammakka-Sarakka, Nagoba, Sevalal Maharaj on a large-scale.

The government is spending several crores of rupees on these festivals and getting them recognition all over the country and the world.

Special measures are being taken under the CM ST Entrepreneurship Scheme to make tribals entrepreneurs and businessmen, according to the release.

