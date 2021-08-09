Left Menu

Woman, 5-year-old grandson killed as wall collapses on hut in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman and her five-year-old grandson were killed when the wall of an adjoining house collapsed on their hut due to rain in the Kotwali Lambhua area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Lambhua Santosh Pandey said Champa (60) and her grandson Ansh (five) were killed when a ''kutcha'' wall of the adjoining house collapsed on their hut in the afternoon in Ghatampur village.

On getting information about the incident, police and revenue personnel reached the spot, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

