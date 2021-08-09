Left Menu

Amendment to PRANAM Act proposed to extend benefits

Moreover, the quorum to hear complaints by the PRANAM Commission was not specified in the Act, which is being rectified through the amendment, she added.The amendment of the PRANAM Act, 2017, is to provide for accountability of employees of the state government in taking care of their parents and divyang siblings., the statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday introduced an amendment to the PRANAM Act, 2017, to extend benefits of family pension scheme to parents and divyang siblings of government employees. Neog said the Assam Employees Parent Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has been brought as there was no provision in the current law to allow parents or `divyang’ or differently abled siblings to claim family pension in case a government employee dies in harness. Moreover, the quorum to hear complaints by the PRANAM Commission was not specified in the Act, which is being rectified through the amendment, she added.

“The amendment of the PRANAM Act, 2017, is to provide for accountability of employees of the state government in taking care of their parents and divyang siblings….,” the statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said. The proposed Bill will not involve any additional expenditure, the minister added.

