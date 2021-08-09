Left Menu

Garud commandos deployed along LAC in eastern Ladakh: MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Operatives of the Garud Commando Force have been deployed in forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said on Monday.

A border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries had erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area.

''Armed with Negev Light Machine Guns, Tavor-21 & AK-47 assault rifles, Garud Special Forces operatives have been deployed in forward locations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh,'' the BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

''Thanks @narendramodi Ji @rajnathsingh Ji and team Modi Sarkar,'' he added.

The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the Indian Air Force.

On August 6, the Indian Army announced that the armies of both countries have completed the disengagement process and restored the pre-standoff ground position at the Gogra friction point in eastern Ladakh, in yet another forward movement towards overall improvement of the situation in the area.

The disengagement process at Patrolling Point-17A (PP-17A) or Gogra was carried out around five months after the two sides conducted a similar exercise on the north and south bank areas of the Pangong lake, when they withdrew troops and weapons from the friction points.

