Maha: History-sheeter injured in firing

A 39-year-old man with a criminal record was shot at and injured by two persons over old enmity here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The injured, identified as Mohsin Ahmed, survived the murder bid and undergoing treatment, an official said. The incident occurred this morning at Geetanjali Chowk in the Tehsil police station area when Ahmed was walking on a road. The accused fled in an SUV. Police have identified both the accused who are yet to be arrested. A case of attempt to murder and assault was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, the official added.

