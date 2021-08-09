Police working on intelligence inputs to ensure peaceful I-Day celebrations across Jammu: ADGP

Asserting that all the venues hosting the Independence Day functions have been secured well in advance, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on Monday said police and other security agencies are working on various intelligence inputs to ensure peaceful celebrations. He said the security forces are fully alert and are identifying and questioning the suspected persons, besides intensifying night patrolling and anti-sabotage checking. ''Lot of intelligence inputs are coming…few days back, we have neutralised two terrorists in Thanamandi (in Rajouri district) and more inputs like this are being received and we are working on these inputs,'' Singh said. He said all security arrangements have been put in place in connection with the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. ''All the venues where the tricolour will be hoisted have been secured in advance. The security deployments are engaged in anti-sabotage checks and will carry out the exercise on that day as well,'' the Jammu zone police chief said. He said the security forces are alert to ensure peaceful celebrations.

''We are alert and have intensified night patrolling. Hotels are being checked and suspected persons being identified for questioning,'' he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Udhampur-Reasi Range Mohd Suleman Choudhary on Monday called for strengthening of security in and around vital installations, including Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Choudhary was reviewing security arrangements in Reasi district with a focus on Independence Day functions, a police spokesperson said.

Directing intensification of security at the famous shrine, the deputy inspector general of police also asked for verification and census of migrants and pony porters in Katra town to check the entry of any suspicious element.

The officer also directed for the highest level of alertness in view of attempts to revive militancy and recent infiltration attempts and encounters in nearby Rajouri district.

Officers were directed to call suspected over-ground workers and history-sheeters in police station regularly to keep a check on their activities, the spokesperson said.

Choudhary said the dropping of weapons, including IEDs by drones, from across the border is a major concern and called for highest level of alertness to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements.

