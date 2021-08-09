Left Menu

HC asks Bengal govt to submit student-teacher ratio, other data in schools

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:35 IST
HC asks Bengal govt to submit student-teacher ratio, other data in schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to submit a report on the status of state-run and aided schools, including student-teacher ratio, by September 7.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the state to provide the data during the hearing of a PIL over disproportionate number of teachers at three schools in Bankura district.

The petitioners alleged that while there are more than adequate teachers in one, two others have no permanent teachers and are being run by para-teachers/ The three educational institutions are situated within a radius of five kilometres, they said.

The bench directed the state government to submit a report within September 7 on the status of state-run and aided schools in West Bengal, including the student-teacher ratio.

The petitioners claimed that owing to lack of permanent teachers, the dropout rate in the two schools is high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021