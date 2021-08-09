Left Menu

Man facing criminal cases killed in Nagpur; accused held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:43 IST
A man facing criminal cases was killed allegedly by a person on Monday in Nagpur district of Maharashtra during an argument between the two over an old issue, police officials said.

The incident took place at WCL Colony in the Waghoda area of the district, officials from the Saoner police station said.

The police arrested the accused, Umashankar Ramsharan Thakur (25), a resident of Malegaon, for allegedly killing Roshan Damodar Kamale (28), a resident of Pahlepar who was facing criminal cases, they said.

According to the police, among other offences, Kamale was facing an attempt to murder case for attacking Thakur with a sharp weapon a few years ago. Kamale was pressuring Thakur to withdraw the case.

Thakur, a milkman, noticed Kamale at a spot where a group of people was playing cards on Monday morning, they said.

A quarrel broke out between Thakur and Kamale over the issue of withdrawing the attempt to murder case, the police said.

Thakur smashed Kamale's head with a cement pipe and strangled him with a scarf, they said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused arrested, the police added.

