Maha: Thousands join morcha for renaming upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport

A rally was taken out on Monday demanding that the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport be named after the leader of the Project Affected People (PAP) late D B Patil. Thousands of participants in the morcha carried 'mashal' (torch) in their hands as they moved from one village to another starting from Patil's Jasai village near Uran.

Sitting and former legislators also participated. Dashrath Patil, president of Navi Mumbai Airport All-Party Action Committee, said they will stop the ongoing work of the airport from August 16 if CIDCO doesn't reverse its decision to name the greenfield airport after late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena. On June 24, people from Thane and Raigad districts organised a huge protest rally against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Navi Mumbai, demanding that the airport be named after the late D B Patil.

