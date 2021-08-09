Left Menu

Maha: Thousands join morcha for renaming upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport

On June 24, people from Thane and Raigad districts organised a huge protest rally against the City and Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO in Navi Mumbai, demanding that the airport be named after the late D B Patil.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:49 IST
Maha: Thousands join morcha for renaming upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport
  • Country:
  • India

A rally was taken out on Monday demanding that the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport be named after the leader of the Project Affected People (PAP) late D B Patil. Thousands of participants in the morcha carried 'mashal' (torch) in their hands as they moved from one village to another starting from Patil's Jasai village near Uran.

Sitting and former legislators also participated. Dashrath Patil, president of Navi Mumbai Airport All-Party Action Committee, said they will stop the ongoing work of the airport from August 16 if CIDCO doesn't reverse its decision to name the greenfield airport after late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena. On June 24, people from Thane and Raigad districts organised a huge protest rally against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Navi Mumbai, demanding that the airport be named after the late D B Patil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021