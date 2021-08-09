Old artillery shell found during excavation

An old artillery shell was found during an excavation work in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the rusted artillery shell was spotted when the excavation work was underway to construct a wall near a vegetable market in Pimpri.

''As a precaution, the shell was safely moved to the nearby police chowki with the help of the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad. We will be handing it over to Army officials after due process,'' said Manchak Ippar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

