Delhi Police rescues two sisters from Haryana

The Delhi Police has rescued two sisters from Haryana who left their home in the national capital after their father asked one of them to discontinue studies, police said on Monday. The elder girl (19), who appeared in her Class XII exams, left her house after her father asked her to discontinue studies although she wanted to continue studying further. Her younger sister (6) also accompanied her, they said. The Delhi Police brought the sisters to the national capital and offered the elder girl to get enrolled in their 'Yuva Programme' which is aimed to bring the youth into the mainstream. The girl was sent to Dwarka district where the new program started on Monday, they said. On Wednesday, a man filed a complaint, alleging that his two daughters were missing since Tuesday from the Dwarka area here. The police checked the house of the complainant and found a slip containing mobile number of elder sister's tuition mate, officials said. During investigation, the younger sister was found at Kashmiri Gate ISBT on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a senior police officer said. She said due to differences with her father, her elder sister left home and out of empathy, she had accompanied her, the officer said. After leaving their home, the sisters left for Haridwar where they met two men who were also looking for jobs. When things did not work, they all returned to Jhajjar in Haryana in search of a job, police said. While returning from Haridwar, the elder girl asked her sister to go home and left her at Kashmere Gate in the national capital, they said. The police also located one of the two men she had met in Haridwar. This man who had come to Jhajjar in search of a job, told the police that the girl did not have any intention to return home and had left for Shri Ganganagar from Bahadurgarh on Friday, police said. In the meantime, the man received calls from the girl via new numbers, police said. As instructed by the police, he told the girl that he had arranged a job of a receptionist for her in a tractor showroom in Jhajjar and also finalized a room at a rent of Rs 2,000 per month, police said. The man told the girl to catch a bus and reach Rohtak, officials said. The police along with family members and the man rushed to receive the girl in Rohtak. When the bus arrived, the girl was identified and she agreed to return home. She said her father had asked her to leave studies after Class XII exams. Before returning, she took assurance from her father that she would be allowed to continue her education and pursue her career, police said.

