Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for security personnel in Jharkhand to resume duties

In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they resume their duties in the state, said Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:15 IST
Health Minister of Jharkhand Banna Gupta. Image Credit: ANI
"In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they return," Gupta told ANI.

"Precautionary measures such as testing, tracing...with regards to people travelling via train from Kerala and Maharashtra are also being taken," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

