Left Menu

Jeffrey Epstein victims' fund pays more than $121 mln, as claims process ends

Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail two days after signing his will, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The $121 million payout is seven times the $17 million that women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct were awarded in January, in the bankruptcy of the now-convicted movie producer's former studio.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:25 IST
Jeffrey Epstein victims' fund pays more than $121 mln, as claims process ends

A fund to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses has completed the payout process, giving more than $121 million to about 138 people, the fund's administrator said on Monday. About 225 claimants had sought restitution from the Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund, more than twice the 100 expected when the fund opened in June 2020.

The fund offered nearly $125 million to about 150 claimants. Those who rejected offers and the 75 who were turned away can still pursue claims against Epstein's estate, whose executors had proposed setting up the fund. Jordana Feldman, the fund's administrator, in a statement said claimants "had an opportunity to be heard in a safe space, to share the intimate, personal, often harrowing accounts of what they endured and how it has affected them."

Feldman announced the payouts one day before the second anniversary of Epstein's Aug. 10, 2019 death. Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail two days after signing his will, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The $121 million payout is seven times the $17 million that women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct were awarded in January, in the bankruptcy of the now-convicted movie producer's former studio. Some awards for Epstein victims were delayed by litigation by Attorney General Denise George of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands, against the financier's estate.

Epstein's executors have denied George's claims they depleted the estate's $634 million of assets too quickly, and were the "indispensable captains" of his sex trafficking. Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the executors, said they were "extremely pleased" with the payments to Epstein's victims, in the first such compensation program by an estate.

He said Epstein's estate still had $190.2 million of assets on June 30 to pay creditors, litigants and expenses. George did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Feldman also helped lead the compensation fund for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime associate, has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse. Her trial in Manhattan could begin in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021