Left Menu

UP: Security guard killed by motorcycle-borne men

A security guard at an ATM here was killed by three motorcycle-borne men on Monday, police said. The police reached the spot and rushed the injured guard, Ram Awadh Chaube, to the community health Centre, Baksha, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:50 IST
UP: Security guard killed by motorcycle-borne men
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard at an ATM here was killed by three motorcycle-borne men on Monday, police said. The employees along with the employees of the bank arrived at the ATM at 3 PM and entered the booth to fill cash, eye witnesses said. Three masked men on a bike arrived and started firing soon after that, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

It is suspected that the men had come to rob the cash, the SP said, adding when the the security guard of the cash van opened fire, the miscreants fired back at him and fled the spot. The police reached the spot and rushed the injured guard, Ram Awadh Chaube, to the community health Centre, Baksha, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021