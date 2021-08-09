UP: Security guard killed by motorcycle-borne men

A security guard at an ATM here was killed by three motorcycle-borne men on Monday, police said. The employees along with the employees of the bank arrived at the ATM at 3 PM and entered the booth to fill cash, eye witnesses said. Three masked men on a bike arrived and started firing soon after that, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

It is suspected that the men had come to rob the cash, the SP said, adding when the the security guard of the cash van opened fire, the miscreants fired back at him and fled the spot. The police reached the spot and rushed the injured guard, Ram Awadh Chaube, to the community health Centre, Baksha, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

